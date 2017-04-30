UK softball clinches first series win over top-5 opponent since 2015

The University of Kentucky softball team just keeps on rolling.
The 18th-ranked Wildcats used three run innings in the first and sixth to knock off No. 4 Texas A&M 7-4 at John Cropp Stadium on Sunday, clinching their first series win over a top-5 opponent since 2015. UK has won eight of its last nine games heading into the final week of the regular season.
Bailey Vick, Alex Martens and Rachael Metzger each had RBI-singles in the first inning for the Cats. In the sixth, Jenny Schaper belted a first-pitch home run to left field then Breanne Ray singled home Vick and Abbey Cheek.
The Aggies brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh as they loaded the bases with one out. They got one run on a fielder’s choice, but UK pitcher Meagan Prince drew a grounder to shortstop to end the game and seal her fourth win of the week.
Prince allowed one run on three hits in four innings of relief as she improved to 18-6 on the year.
Kentucky improved to 34-14 overall and have won two Southeastern Conference series in a row. The Cats are tied with LSU for seventh at 11-10 in SEC play.
The Cats will conclude the regular season on the road next weekend with a three-game series against Mississippi State.
