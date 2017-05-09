Other UK Sports

UK softball’s Reed named first-team All-SEC

By Jared Peck

Kentucky softball’s Katie Reed earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday.

She is the eighth player in program history to receive a first-team selection. Reed, a sophomore shortstop from St. Louis ranks in the top 15 in the SEC in batting average (.354) and hits (63). She also has three home runs and 21 RBI.

Left fielder Bailey Vick and second baseman Alex Martens were named to the All-SEC freshman team. Vick also made the all-defensive team. Vick, from Paducah is hitting .343 and has a 1.000 fielding percentage on 24 attempts. Martens of McHenry, Ill., has started all 51 games at second base and has hit .282 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI.

Reed was an All-SEC freshman last season. Honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Kentucky opens SEC Tournament play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against South Carolina in Knoxville. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network

All-SEC Softball

First Team

P: Kaylee Carlson, Auburn

P: Kelly Barnhill, Florida

P: Delanie Gourley, Florida

IF: Nicole DeWitt, Florida

IF: Kayli Kvistad, Florida

IF: Katie Reed, Kentucky

IF: Caroline Seitz, Mississippi State

IF: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee

OF: Amanda Lorenz, Florida

OF: Cortni Emanuel, Georgia

OF: Bailey Landry, LSU

OF: Kylan Becker, Ole Miss

C: Carlee Wallace, Auburn

DP/U: Aleshia Ocasio, Florida

Second Team

P: Alexis Osorio, Alabama

P: Allie Walljasper, LSU

P: Kaitlin Lee, Ole Miss

P: Matty Moss, Tennessee

IF: A.J. Belans, Arkansas

IF: Kasey Cooper, Auburn

IF: Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia

IF: Kristen Cuyos, Texas A&M

IF: Riley Sartain, Texas A&M

OF: Alyssa Rivera, Auburn

OF: Justine McLean, Florida

OF: Sydni Emanuel, Georgia

OF: Regan Nash, Missouri

C: Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU

DP/U: Brooke Vines, Tennessee

All-Freshman team

P: Autumn Storms. Arkansas

P: Morgan Bruce, Ole Miss

P: Caylan Arnold, Tennessee

IF: Sophia Reynoso, Florida

IF: Alex Martens, Kentucky

IF: Braxton Burnside, Missouri

IF: Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina

IF: Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee

OF: Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF: Alyssa Rivera, Auburn

OF: Bailey Vick, Kentucky

OF: Sarah Hudek, Texas A&M

DP/U: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

All-Defensive team

P: Kaylee Carlson, Auburn

C: Carlee Wallace, Auburn

1B: Kaylea Snaer, South Carolina

2B: Nicole DeWitt, Florida

SS: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee

3B: Kasey Cooper, Auburn

LF: Bailey Vick, Kentucky

CF: Amanda Ivy, Mississippi State

RF: Sydni Emanuel, Georgia

Player of the Year: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee

Pitcher of the Year: Kelly Barnhill, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Caylan Arnold, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kasey Cooper, Auburn

Coach of the Year: Tim Walton, Florida

