UK softball’s Reed named first-team All-SEC

Kentucky softball’s Katie Reed earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors Tuesday.
She is the eighth player in program history to receive a first-team selection. Reed, a sophomore shortstop from St. Louis ranks in the top 15 in the SEC in batting average (.354) and hits (63). She also has three home runs and 21 RBI.
Left fielder Bailey Vick and second baseman Alex Martens were named to the All-SEC freshman team. Vick also made the all-defensive team. Vick, from Paducah is hitting .343 and has a 1.000 fielding percentage on 24 attempts. Martens of McHenry, Ill., has started all 51 games at second base and has hit .282 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI.
Read about all three of our @SEC award winners here: https://t.co/E4SzHCacFD pic.twitter.com/42hIDqY16v— UK Softball (@UKsoftball) May 9, 2017
Reed was an All-SEC freshman last season. Honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Kentucky opens SEC Tournament play at 5 p.m. Wednesday against South Carolina in Knoxville. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
All-SEC Softball
First Team
P: Kaylee Carlson, Auburn
P: Kelly Barnhill, Florida
P: Delanie Gourley, Florida
IF: Nicole DeWitt, Florida
IF: Kayli Kvistad, Florida
IF: Katie Reed, Kentucky
IF: Caroline Seitz, Mississippi State
IF: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee
OF: Amanda Lorenz, Florida
OF: Cortni Emanuel, Georgia
OF: Bailey Landry, LSU
OF: Kylan Becker, Ole Miss
C: Carlee Wallace, Auburn
DP/U: Aleshia Ocasio, Florida
Second Team
P: Alexis Osorio, Alabama
P: Allie Walljasper, LSU
P: Kaitlin Lee, Ole Miss
P: Matty Moss, Tennessee
IF: A.J. Belans, Arkansas
IF: Kasey Cooper, Auburn
IF: Alyssa DiCarlo, Georgia
IF: Kristen Cuyos, Texas A&M
IF: Riley Sartain, Texas A&M
OF: Alyssa Rivera, Auburn
OF: Justine McLean, Florida
OF: Sydni Emanuel, Georgia
OF: Regan Nash, Missouri
C: Sahvanna Jaquish, LSU
DP/U: Brooke Vines, Tennessee
All-Freshman team
P: Autumn Storms. Arkansas
P: Morgan Bruce, Ole Miss
P: Caylan Arnold, Tennessee
IF: Sophia Reynoso, Florida
IF: Alex Martens, Kentucky
IF: Braxton Burnside, Missouri
IF: Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
IF: Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee
OF: Elissa Brown, Alabama
OF: Alyssa Rivera, Auburn
OF: Bailey Vick, Kentucky
OF: Sarah Hudek, Texas A&M
DP/U: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
All-Defensive team
P: Kaylee Carlson, Auburn
C: Carlee Wallace, Auburn
1B: Kaylea Snaer, South Carolina
2B: Nicole DeWitt, Florida
SS: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee
3B: Kasey Cooper, Auburn
LF: Bailey Vick, Kentucky
CF: Amanda Ivy, Mississippi State
RF: Sydni Emanuel, Georgia
Player of the Year: Meghan Gregg, Tennessee
Pitcher of the Year: Kelly Barnhill, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Caylan Arnold, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kasey Cooper, Auburn
Coach of the Year: Tim Walton, Florida
Comments