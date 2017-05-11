Other UK Sports

Auburn eliminates Kentucky from SEC Softball Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Auburn pitcher Kaylee Carson held Kentucky’s softball team to six hits in a 2-0 victory that eliminated the Cats from the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Auburn, the No. 2 seed, advanced to the semifinals in Knoxville, where it will meet the Tennessee-LSU winner.

Kentucky, the No. 7 seed, dropped to 36-17. The Cats will learn this weekend where they are headed for the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is Sunday night at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

Auburn had only three hits against UK pitcher Erin Rethlake, but one of them was a two-run homer by Kendall Veach in the sixth inning. Veach is only a .231 hitter, but 12 of her 37 hits this season have been home runs.

The other semifinal on Friday will pit No. 5 seed Alabama against No. 8 seed Mississippi. The Rebels upset top-ranked Florida 2-0 on Thursday.

