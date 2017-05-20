Kentucky's Bailey Vick (2) scores a run during an NCAA Softball Regional game against Illinois at John Cropp Stadium, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Kentucky beat Illinois 1-0.
Kentucky's Bailey Vick (2) scores a run during an NCAA Softball Regional game against Illinois at John Cropp Stadium, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Kentucky beat Illinois 1-0. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bailey Vick (2) scores a run during an NCAA Softball Regional game against Illinois at John Cropp Stadium, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Kentucky beat Illinois 1-0. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Other UK Sports

May 20, 2017 2:28 PM

Kentucky survives pitching duel to advance to finals of NCAA softball regional

By Jerry Tipton

jtipton@herald-leader.com

Meagan Prince out-performed her counterpart in a pitching duel that sent Kentucky to Sunday’s finals of the NCAA Softball Tournament Lexington Regional.

UK won 1-0 Saturday as Prince limited Illinois to three singles.

Prince (21-7) extended her streak of scoreless innings in the regional to 13.

Either Marshall or DePaul will have to beat UK twice Sunday to deny the Cats advancement to a super regional.

Illinois pitcher Brenna Wonderly also gave up only three singles.

A fit of wildness cost her and Illinois. UK loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters in the fourth inning.

Breanne Ray then drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly.

UK improved to 38-17. Illinois fell to 38-19.

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day 2:00

Jorgensen shares highlights, emotion behind UK's senior day
Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud' 0:34

Kentucky's Cedergren 'very disappointed' and 'very proud'
Video: UK softball off to best start ever 1:38

Video: UK softball off to best start ever

View More Video

Sports Videos