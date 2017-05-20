Kentucky survives pitching duel to advance to finals of NCAA softball regional

Meagan Prince out-performed her counterpart in a pitching duel that sent Kentucky to Sunday’s finals of the NCAA Softball Tournament Lexington Regional.
UK won 1-0 Saturday as Prince limited Illinois to three singles.
Prince (21-7) extended her streak of scoreless innings in the regional to 13.
Either Marshall or DePaul will have to beat UK twice Sunday to deny the Cats advancement to a super regional.
Illinois pitcher Brenna Wonderly also gave up only three singles.
A fit of wildness cost her and Illinois. UK loaded the bases on a walk and two hit batters in the fourth inning.
Breanne Ray then drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly.
UK improved to 38-17. Illinois fell to 38-19.
