Kentucky softball holds off Illinois to reach NCAA super regionals

Kentucky’s softball team defeated Illinois 4-2 on Sunday in Lexington to advance to a fifth NCAA super regional in the last seven years.
UK (39-17), seeded 14th, will play at No. 3 Oregon in the super regionals if the Ducks win their regional later Sunday. If Oregon loses twice, UK would be in position to play host a super regional.
Kentucky jumped on Illinois All-Big Ten ace Breanna Wonderly with three first-inning runs.
The Cats took a 1-0 lead when center fielder Kiana Sherlund could not hold on Brooklin Hinz’s drive to the right-center fence.
It became the first triple of Hinz’s career.
Alex Martens followed with a two-run home run. It was the freshman’s fourth homer of the season.
The three runs matched the number of runs Wonderly had given up in three previous appearances in the regional. The Illini ace came into the game with a 1.05 earned run average in the regional.
Coincidentally or not, Wonderly had thrown 283 pitches in games Friday and Saturday.
Kentucky made it 4-0 in the third inning.
Abbey Cheek tripled to right-center and scored on Martens’ sacrifice fly.
Illinois (39-20) scored a run in the sixth to reduce UK’s lead to 4-1.
Tension rose in the seventh. Illinois scored another run. But no more.
