May 24, 2017 6:21 PM

Kentucky’s Bushamuka advances to second round in NCAA tennis

Herald-Leader Staff Report

University of Kentucky tennis player Will Bushamuka advanced to the second round of the NCAA singles tournament on Wednesday with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) win over Tuki Jacobs of South Alabama at Athens, Ga.

The junior from Princeton, N.J., will face junior Gustav Hansson of Ole Miss on Thursday at a time to be determined. Bushamuka faced Hansson one month ago, falling 6-4, 7-5. Hansson advanced Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Oklahoma’s Spencer Papa.

Rain interrupted some of Wednesday’s matches, leaving Thursday’s schedule in flux.

Bushamuka improved to 15-7 this spring, earning a team-best nine wins over ranked opponents.

Freshman Ryo Matsumura also competed Wednesday, falling 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) to Korey Lovett of Central Florida.

UK’s Sutjiadi ousted

Kentucky senior Aldila Sutjiadi dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to No. 119 Kana Daniel of Pennsylvania in the opening round of the women’s NCAA singles tournament on Wednesday.

After a tightly contested first set, the Penn senior took the momentum in the second to seal the upset over Kentucky’s 22nd-ranked senior.

Sutjiadi closes her singles career at Kentucky with a 71-42 four-year record, including19-15 in her senior season.

The Jakarta, Indonesia, native will be back in action Thursday as she opens NCAA doubles play with teammate Mami Adachi. The pair holds the No. 3 overall seed and will face Georgia Tech’s Rasheeda McAdoo and Johnnise Renaud. Thursday’s start times have not yet been announced.

