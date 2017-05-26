UK softball shut out by Oregon in opening game of NCAA super regionals

Oregon’s Megan Kleist pitched a three-hit shutout and the third-seeded Ducks defeated 14th-seeded Kentucky 4-0 in the opening game of the best-of-three NCAA super regionals in Eugene, Ore.
The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series.
Oregon scored its first run in the bottom of the third inning. Alexis Mack got on board with a two-out bunt single. She stole second and scored on a single to left center by Gwen Svekis.
The Ducks added their second run in the sixth on a groundout by Mia Camuso. Another groundout by Madi Bishop scored Nikki Udria, and Shannon Rhodes scored the Ducks’ fourth run on an error.
Kentucky starter Meagan Prince was charged with all four runs, with three of those earned. She gave up five hits and walked two while striking out two batters.
Kleist had eight strikeouts and lowered her ERA to 1.16.
The Cats’ three hits were doubles by Breanne Ray and Jenny Schaper and a single by Katie Reed.
Saturday
Kentucky at Oregon
What: Game 2 of NCAA Tournament best-of-three super-regional series
Where: Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
When: 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
At stake: Series winner advances to College World Series next week in Oklahoma City.
