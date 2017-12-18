Kentucky’s Mollie Korth congratulated teammate Alex Hyland during last year’s Excite Night. This year’s event will be held in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s Mollie Korth congratulated teammate Alex Hyland during last year’s Excite Night. This year’s event will be held in Rupp Arena. Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Mollie Korth congratulated teammate Alex Hyland during last year’s Excite Night. This year’s event will be held in Rupp Arena. Mark Mahan

Other UK Sports

Rupp Arena ‘sellout’ could mean Kentucky’s biggest Excite Night yet

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

December 18, 2017 05:23 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 05:27 PM

The Kentucky gymnastics program has announced that Excite Night scheduled for Jan. 5 in Rupp Arena is officially sold out.

UK sold reserved seats in each lower bowl sideline and general admission seats in each lower bowl end zone. The upper arena will be curtained off. This will be the first year UK has held its annual gymnastics showcase in Rupp instead of the team’s normal home in Memorial Coliseum.

While ticket numbers sold for the event were not released, Rupp typically holds between 7,500 and 10,000 for events that don’t include the upper deck. UK announced a crowd of 7,836 as last year’s Excite Night in Memorial.

UK will take on Southeast Missouri, Ball State and George Washington in the quad meet Excite Night season opener at 7 p.m. Jan. 5. A limited number of general admission seats have been reserved for those with a UK student ID, UK faculty/staff ID, Junior Wildcat Club membership card or Wildcat Sports Pass. These groups are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating in the general admission areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kentucky heads into the season ranked No. 10 in the nation in the NAGCA/W preseason poll, coming off a historic season. It recorded a program record NCAA regional qualifying score of 196.845, earning a No. 2 seed, its highest seeding in school history. And Kentucky earned its highest-ever score, a 197.475, in a win over perennial power Alabama.

Returners Alex Hyland and Mollie Korth both earned All-American honors and Korth was named SEC freshman of the year.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

Excite Night

What: UK gymnastics quad meet versus Southeast Missouri, Ball State and George Washington

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 5

Recent Excite Night crowds

2017 – 7,836

2016 – 7,633

2015 – 5,105

2014 – 5,829

2013 - 5,613

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UK Cheer excited to represent the USA at Winter Olympics

    The University of Kentucky cheerleading squad will be heading to the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

UK Cheer excited to represent the USA at Winter Olympics

UK Cheer excited to represent the USA at Winter Olympics 1:32

UK Cheer excited to represent the USA at Winter Olympics
Leah Edmond was sold on UK volleyball from the start 2:56

Leah Edmond was sold on UK volleyball from the start
Tryouts for new UK sports announcer 1:28

Tryouts for new UK sports announcer

View More Video