UK cheerleaders on the go at Winter Olympics. Here’s how to keep up with them.

The University of Kentucky’s cheerleaders look to be having fun and keeping busy representing USA Cheer at the Winter Olympics in South Korea this week.
Wednesday, the squad posted a short clip of one of its routines on its Twitter and Facebook pages, this one performed at the speed skating venue in Pyeongchang. They also did an outdoor performance in Gangneung on Tuesday.
Here’s a quick clip of our performance at the Speed Skating events this evening! #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/SKIep49OJ9— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) February 21, 2018
The team made a brief appearance on NBC’s “Today” show in a pan of the crowd that USA Cheer’s Twitter account picked up on.
A spokeswoman for USA Cheer said Wednesday that it’s not certain if any of the team’s performances, including a scheduled exhibition competition against other nations, will be made available for television or streaming online, so it appears the best way to keep up with their exploits is to follow their social media accounts.
Waking up America with @TODAYshow from the Winter Olympics! #Pyeonchang2018 #todayshow #USACheer pic.twitter.com/53kYoYUgd8— USA Cheer (@usacheer) February 21, 2018
The ladies and gentlemen of the USA Cats! #USA #SeeBlue pic.twitter.com/WFILc81TTh— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) February 20, 2018
We had a great showing in Gangneung this afternoon promoting the Winter Olympics! @usacheer pic.twitter.com/67N3BSHcIn— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) February 20, 2018
Winter Olympics 2018! pic.twitter.com/4EjTSvEo5J— Kentucky Cheer (@KentuckyCheer) February 20, 2018
Did you really go to the Olympics if your mom didn’t see you live on the @TODAYshow from across the world? #PeyongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/kOaaYSps21— Whit Whit (@whit_marieee) February 21, 2018
UK’s cheer team was selected to represent USA Cheer as a part of an international effort that has earned cheerleading a provisional status with the International Olympic Committee. The goal is to have cheerleading in some form become part of the Summer Olympic Games.
Many of UK’s cheerleaders are part of the regular USA Cheer squad, which is selected each year in January for a worldwide competition in late April. The logistics for getting the regular squad to South Korea were too complicated in such a short time frame, which is why UK received the honor.
