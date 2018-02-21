University of Kentucky cheerleaders representing USA Cheer, led by Coach Jomo Thompson, left, posed in front of one of the many pieces of art commemorating the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in a Twitter posting on Tuesday. This work features a number of skiing disciplines.
UK cheerleaders on the go at Winter Olympics. Here’s how to keep up with them.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

February 21, 2018 04:55 PM

The University of Kentucky’s cheerleaders look to be having fun and keeping busy representing USA Cheer at the Winter Olympics in South Korea this week.

Wednesday, the squad posted a short clip of one of its routines on its Twitter and Facebook pages, this one performed at the speed skating venue in Pyeongchang. They also did an outdoor performance in Gangneung on Tuesday.

The team made a brief appearance on NBC’s “Today” show in a pan of the crowd that USA Cheer’s Twitter account picked up on.

A spokeswoman for USA Cheer said Wednesday that it’s not certain if any of the team’s performances, including a scheduled exhibition competition against other nations, will be made available for television or streaming online, so it appears the best way to keep up with their exploits is to follow their social media accounts.

UK’s cheer team was selected to represent USA Cheer as a part of an international effort that has earned cheerleading a provisional status with the International Olympic Committee. The goal is to have cheerleading in some form become part of the Summer Olympic Games.

Many of UK’s cheerleaders are part of the regular USA Cheer squad, which is selected each year in January for a worldwide competition in late April. The logistics for getting the regular squad to South Korea were too complicated in such a short time frame, which is why UK received the honor.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

