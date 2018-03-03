Kentucky softball sweeps doubleheader, extends win streak to seven

Kentucky’s softball team used stellar pitching Saturday to take a 5-3 win over Ohio and a 4-2 defeat of Southeast Missouri State to run its season-high win streak to seven games on the first day of the John Cropp Classic in Lexington.
UK scored early in the game against Ohio, striking for two first-inning runs to set the tone for the game. Jenny Schaper added a two-run homer in the fifth.
Katie Reed went 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple. Autumn Humes earned her first career save.
The Cats had to rally against Southeast Missouri after falling behind 2-0.
Grace Baalman held the Redhawks scoreless for six complete innings. She allowed three hit and three walks, and set a career high with eight strikeouts.
Bailey Vick’s RBI infield single with one out in the sixth gave UK its first lead of the game.
Next game
Ohio at Kentucky
3 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network Plus)
