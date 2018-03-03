Kentucky Coach Rachel Lawson, who spoke with her players during their game against Dayton on Thursday, has her team on a seven-game winning streak.
Kentucky softball sweeps doubleheader, extends win streak to seven

Herald-Leader staff report

March 03, 2018 07:55 PM

Kentucky’s softball team used stellar pitching Saturday to take a 5-3 win over Ohio and a 4-2 defeat of Southeast Missouri State to run its season-high win streak to seven games on the first day of the John Cropp Classic in Lexington.

UK scored early in the game against Ohio, striking for two first-inning runs to set the tone for the game. Jenny Schaper added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Katie Reed went 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple. Autumn Humes earned her first career save.

The Cats had to rally against Southeast Missouri after falling behind 2-0.

Grace Baalman held the Redhawks scoreless for six complete innings. She allowed three hit and three walks, and set a career high with eight strikeouts.

Bailey Vick’s RBI infield single with one out in the sixth gave UK its first lead of the game.

Next game

Ohio at Kentucky

3 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network Plus)

