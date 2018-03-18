UK softball shuts out No. 8 LSU to clinch series

Behind a pair of RBI by Brooklin Hinz and a stellar outing from starting pitcher Autumn Humes, the University of Kentucky softball team shutout visiting Louisiana State 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium, clinching the three-game series. The No. 24 Cats knocked off the No. 8 Tigers 4-1 in Saturday’s opener.
UK has won four straight games and improved to 19-6 overall and 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference. LSU dropped to 23-4 overall and 3-2 in the SEC.
Jenny Schaper led off the bottom of the fourth inning with with a double to right field. Abbey Cheek, the Cats’ most dangerous power hitter, followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Schaper to third base. After Mallory Peyton struck out, Hinz slapped a two-out single to left field to score Schaper.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cheek singled and stole second then Hinz sent another two-out single down the left field line to bring home the insurance run.
Humes sat the Tigers down in order in the bottom of the seventh to seal the first SEC win of her career. The sophomore allowed five hits and struck out seven. She retired seven of LSU’s final nine batters.
Kentucky will go for the series sweep at 7 p.m. Monday.
UK baseball swept by Arkansas
It was an ugly weekend road trip for the University of Kentucky baseball team. On Saturday night, Arkansas pounded the Cats 16-9 in the second game of a doubleheader to finish off a series sweep.
The Razorbacks scored seven runs in the first inning, capped by Carson Shaddy’s two-run homer. UK drew within 8-6 on Ben Aklinski’s two-run home run in the top of the fifth, but the Razorbacks responded with three runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the seventh.
The Cats will look to get back on track in a road tilt with Xavier at 3 p.m. Tuesday before hosting a three-game series against Auburn beginning Friday.
