UK softball drops series finale to Alabama, looks to regroup against in-state rivals

An early offensive barrage was too much for the University of Kentucky softball team to overcome on Sunday. Alabama jumped on the Cats with eight runs in the first two innings and went on to a 9-3 victory in the series finale at John Cropp Stadium.
The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday with the Cats taking the nightcap to earn a shot at their second Southeastern Conference series win of the year. But Madisonville native Kaylee Tow helped the Crimson Tide, ranked No. 16 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, clinch the three-game set.
Tow, a freshman right fielder, belted a solo home run in the top of the first inning. The Tide added two doubles to take a 2-0 lead. A two-run single by Tow was part of a six-run second inning that put Alabama up 8-0.
The 19th-ranked Cats fought back in the third inning, scoring three runs against Alabama ace Alexis Osorio on Brooklin Hinz’s two-run single and Alex Martens’ RBI double.
UK freshman pitcher Grace Baalman came on in relief and held Alabama’s bats at bay, allowing just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings.
“I thought Grace was really good today, especially after throwing so many pitches yesterday and doing such a good job,” UK Coach Rachel Lawson said. “For her to come in and only give up the one run really says a lot about her toughness.”
But UK couldn’t take advantage as Osorio scattered three hits over the final four innings in picking up her eighth win of the year.
Now, the Cats have a chance to regroup as they get an extended break from the road and from SEC play. They won’t have to venture from the central Kentucky area until they open a series at Texas A&M on April 13. This week, UK faces Eastern Kentucky in Richmond on Tuesday before hosting Louisville on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee comes to town for a two-game set Friday and Saturday.
Lawson said a pair of wins against in-state rivals could prove crucial to the Cats as they try to get on track heading into the second half of the SEC season.
“It’s really important that we win these games,” she said. “EKU and Louisville, they’re both very good teams. … any time you have an in-state rivalry like that, there’s lots of energy and emotion. If we’re playing really well, hopefully that can give us the momentum we need.”
In mid-March, the Cats outscored Northern Illinois and Indiana 23-6 in a pair of wins, then went on to a two-game sweep of No. 8 LSU. They led the Tigers 7-0 in the third game before it was canceled due to bad weather, three outs before becoming official. Lawson is hoping to repeat the formula that led to so much success against the Tigers.
“When we had a couple of midweek games and got momentum that really helped us going into the LSU series. So hopefully something similar will happen,” she said. “But we need to focus on the here and now and that’s Eastern and then Louisville.”
Heck of a homecoming
UK was the first team to offer a scholarship to Alabama freshman Kaylee Tow when she starred at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. Tow said she dreamed of playing for the Cats for a long time, but when other programs began to take interest she kept an open mind.
Tow said she fell in love with the Crimson Tide after visiting campus and committed after her second trip to Tuscaloosa during her sophomore year. This weekend, she gave UK fans a glimpse of what they missed out on.
Over the course of the series, Tow went 7-for-10 at the plate. She had a home run, four RBI and scored four runs.
“Well, you can see why we wanted her,” said Lawson. “She’s one of the best players to come out of the state of Kentucky. … She just had an outstanding performance.”
A large group of friends and family traveled from Madisonville to Lexington to watch Tow face the home-state school that wanted her so badly.
“That was so special to me, to see so many people from my hometown show up for me,” Tow said. “And the fact that I was able to produce for the team this weekend made me so happy.
“I have so much respect for UK and that staff and really appreciate them for recruiting me. … When I got recruited everybody at home was asking me, ‘Why Alabama?’ And I just told them to show up when we play and see what Alabama is all about. And they showed up and I enjoyed the whole weekend so much.”
Next game
Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
