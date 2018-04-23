Historic run nets national honors for Kentucky gymnastics coaches

Kentucky gymnastics head coach Tim Garrison, center, and his assistants, Chuck Dickerson and Rachel Garrison, have been named national coaches of the year by the National Association of College Gymnastics Coaches/Women. Garrison spoke to the team during Excite Night gymnastics meet and showcase at Rupp Arena on Jan. 5, 2018. The Cats went on this season to its first ever NCAA Semi-Finals appearance. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com