Historic run nets national honors for Kentucky gymnastics coaches

Kentucky gymnastics head coach Tim Garrison and assistant coaches Chuck Dickerson and Rachel Garrison were named the 2018 National Association of College Gymnastics Coaches/Women (NACGC/W) National Coach and Assistant Coaches of the Year, the organization announced Sunday.
“I’m so grateful for my staff,” head coach Tim Garrison said. “They have given so much of themselves to this team and program and I could not be happier for them to be recognized by our National coaches group and receive the coaches of the year award.”
The awards are voted on by Division I coaches across the country. Both awards are the program’s first.
Tim Garrison led Kentucky to its first NCAA Championships appearance in school history after a score of 197.050 at the NCAA Minneapolis Regional. UK finished second at the region after defeating Denver, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota. The score was UK's fourth ever over 197.
The Wildcats ended the season ranked No. 12 in the nation after finishing with a 196.0625 at the NCAA Championships.
Garrison coached one All-American, one SEC Champion and three members of the All-SEC team in 2018. Mollie Korth was named a 2018 first team All-American after a 9.925 at the National semifinals placed her tied for fourth in the vault. A fifth-place finish in the All-Around also put her on the All-American second team.
Junior Sidney Dukes took home a share of the SEC floor championship after a 9.9 at the SEC Championships. UK’s three All-SEC winners were Dukes, Alex Hyland and Korth.
Rachel Garrison, who focuses on the beam, has helped turn the apparatus into one of best in the nation and a consistent high score. She coached the beam team to No. 9 in the nation, Kentucky’s highest ranked event this season with a 49.295 RQS. Each year while at UK, she has improved that ranking. UK’s beam team was ranked No. 22 in the country when she started, and the Wildcats have steadily improved, hitting No. 12 in 2017 and No. 9 this year.
Kentucky has posted six scores that sit in the top-10 of Kentucky’s beam history this season, led by a 49.400 at the NCAA Regional. She helped 2017 SEC beam champion Alex Hyland to an RQS of 9.890, and she’s posted a score of 9.925 twice this season. Sidney Dukes is also in the top-50 in the nation with an RQS of 9.875, and she also topped out at 9.925.
Chuck Dickerson, who focuses on the vault and the floor, helped Kentucky stay in the top-12 all season. Dickerson’s vault team finished the season at 49.170 and No. 11 in the nation, and has been a consistent force with an average of 49.121. His floor team is no different, with an RQS of 49.315 and No. 11 in the nation.
Since Dickerson’s arrival, UK has consistently improved in overall score, as well as vault and floor score. In 2013, UK’s vault ranking was No. 25 and No. 29. Kentucky’s scores and rankings in those events and overall have improved each year, a testament to Dickerson’s assistance in the growth of the program.
