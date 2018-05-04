Churchill Downs isn't the only place for racing in Kentucky on Saturday

Churchill Downs isn't the only track in the state that will offer an exciting racing card on Saturday.
The University of Kentucky will host the annual Kentucky Relays at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex beginning at 9 a.m. on Derby Day.
Folks looking for entertainment before the 144th Run for the Roses takes off can watch some of the best track and field athletes in the country compete at the event, which will feature high school and college competitors as well as professionals, including some Olympians.
The meet will also serve as UK's regular-season finale ahead of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in Knoxville on May 11-13.
UK alum Leah Nugent is returning to Lexington for the occasion. The class of 2015 graduate will run the 400-meter hurdles, the same event in which she was a finalist in the Rio 2016 Olympics. A 2017 UK graduate, Sha'Keela Saunders, will compete in the long jump. Saunders owns the UK school record in the event and is the reining NCAA champion.
Andrew Evans, who graduated from UK in 2015 as a two-time SEC discus champion and went on to the Rio Olympics, will make his season debut in the discus.
UK junior and reigning NCAA pole vault champion Olivia Gruver will make her season debut on Saturday. UK star Tim Duckworth, current NCAA decathlon leader and heptathlon champion, is entered in the shot put and discus. In the shot put, he'll face Penn State alum Joe Kovacs, who won the silver medal in the Rio Olympics.
Admission is free for University of Kentucky students and children five years old and younger. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children between 6 and 18 years old. UK track and field seniors will be honored in a ceremony at 3:45 p.m.
Comments