Grand slam helps UK softball start big series off on the right foot

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season the University of Kentucky softball team needed wins not just for the sake of momentum, but to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 20th-ranked Wildcats got off on the right foot on Friday night, knocking off No. 12 South Carolina 7-5 at John Cropp Stadium behind a grand slam by Mallory Peyton.
UK came in as one of four teams fighting for the final three spots in the SEC Tournament in Columbia, S.C., next week. The Wildcats, Missouri and Mississippi State each had six wins apiece in league play while Mississippi had five. UK improved to 7-14 with the win. Mississippi won on Friday but Missouri and Mississippi State lost , giving the Cats a two-game lead over both schools with two games to play.
The Cats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brooklin Hinz drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jenny Schaper. That set the stage for Peyton's bases-loaded bomb to center field for a 5-0 UK advantage.
The Gamecocks took advantage of some sloppy fielding by the Cats, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third as UK committed two errors.
Rachel Metzger provided a pair of crucial insurance runs for the Cats with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. South Carolina scored three runs in the top of the seventh on three hits, including a solo home run, and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. But Grace Baalman drew a ground out to end the game, stranding a Gamecock at second base.
Game 2 begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. UK will celebrate Senior Day before the action gets underway.
