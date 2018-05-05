UK track wins 10 events at Kentucky Relays

The University of Kentucky track & field team closed out its regular season on Sunday as it hosted the annual Kentucky Relays at the UK Outdoor Track & Field Complex. UK athletes won 10 events at the meet, which included high school and professional athletes as well as college competitors.
Junior star Olivia Gruver needed just one jump to win the pole vault competition. After all the other entrants completed their jumps Gruver, the defending NCAA champion, cleared 13’4.25 for the win.
UK celebrated Senior Day at the meet, and several Wildcat seniors closed out the regular season with wins.
David Cline and Logan Bryer placed first and second, respectively, in the hammer throw. Fred Dorsey and Travis Riley went 1-2 in the long jump and Ian Jones won the 400-meter run. Jasmine Mitchell won the 400-run.
Other UK athletes who won on Sunday: Nicole Fautsch (discus), Charles Lenford (discus), Brennan Fields (3,000 steeplechase), Celera Barnes (100-dash), Janie O’Connor (200-dash).
UK Class of 2017 alum Sha’keela Saunders won the women’s long jump. No shock, considering Saunders is the reigning NCAA champion in the event. Next up for the Cats is the SEC indoor Championships in Knoxville, Tenn., May 11-13.
Baseball Cats fall at Tennessee
The 11th-ranked University of Kentucky baseball team entered it's three-game weekend series against Tennessee with momentum and recent history on its side. The Cats have won three of their last four Southeastern Conference series this year and had won five straight games against the Volunteers.
UK was in good shape early in Friday’s opener, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Kole Cottam's 2-run homer to left field. But the Cats managed just two hits the rest of the way as Tennessee scored six unanswered runs to knock off UK 6-2 in Knoxville.
UK ace Sean Hjelle had a tough outing, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Cats' typically steady defense was a bit shaky on Friday as well. Two UK errors led to two unearned runs.
Tennessee tied the game on a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the third then went ahead 4-2 on an RBI-triple followed by a single in the bottom of the fifth. The Vols added a run in the sixth and capped the scoring on a solo homer by Andre Lipcius in the seventh.
In game two on Saturday sophomore pitcher Zack Thompson was expected to make his first start for the Cats since being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 10.
UK softball to play two Sunday
The University of Kentucky softball team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday was postponed because of rain. The Wildcats and Volunteers will now play a doubleheader on Sunday with the first game beginning at 11 a.m. and the second beginning about 30 minutes after the first ends.
Heading into the final weekend of the regular season UK needed wins not just for the sake of momentum, but to secure a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The 20th-ranked Wildcats got off on the right foot on Friday night, knocking off No. 12 South Carolina 7-5 at John Cropp Stadium behind a grand slam by Mallory Peyton.
The Cats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brooklin Hinz drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jenny Schaper. That set the stage for Peyton's bases-loaded bomb to center field for a 5-0 UK advantage.
The Gamecocks took advantage of some sloppy fielding by the Cats, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the top of the third as UK committed two errors.
Rachel Metzger provided a pair of crucial insurance runs for the Cats with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. South Carolina scored three runs in the top of the seventh on three hits, including a solo home run, and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs. But Grace Baalman drew a ground out to end the game, stranding a Gamecock at second base.
UK came in as one of four teams fighting for the final three spots in the SEC Tournament in Columbia, S.C., next week. The Wildcats, Missouri and Mississippi State each had six wins apiece in league play while Mississippi had five. UK improved to 7-14 with Friday’s win. Mississippi won on Friday but Missouri and Mississippi State lost , giving the Cats a one-game lead over all three schools with two games to play. Missouri also lost on Saturday, meaning UK clinches a spot in the SEC Tournament with one win on Sunday.
