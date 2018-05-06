Kentucky's Mallory Peyton had a 3-run homer in the Wildcats' win over South Carolina on Sunday.
Other UK Sports

UK softball had to get a win on Sunday. One big inning was all it took.

By Josh Sullivan

jsullivan@herald-leader.com

May 06, 2018 07:25 PM

On the final day of the regular season the 19th-ranked University of Kentucky softball team finally clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Erin Rethlake tossed a complete game as the Wildcats knocked off No. 12 South Carolina 8-4 on Senior Day at John Cropp Stadium.

UK needed one win during Sunday’s doubleheader to sew up a spot in next week’s single-elimination tournament in Hoover, Ala. Abbey Cheek got the Cats off on the right foot with an RBI-sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead. A solo home run from Brooklin Hinz put the Cats ahead 2-0 in the second inning.

The Gamecocks tied it up with a two-run homer in the top of the third but the Cats put the game away with a six-run sixth in which they batted around. Mallory Peyton provided the biggest blow with a three-run homer. Katie Reed had two hits and two RBI in the inning. Rethlake allowed three earned runs and struck out five as she improved to 9-4 on the year.

Peyton’s home run was part of an 8-RBI weekend. She came through with a critical grand slam in Friday’s series-opening 7-5 win. Sunday’s victory in game 1 gave the Cats their second SEC series win of the year. The Gamecocks won the second game, 9-3.

Kentucky (31-18, 8-15 SEC) is the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Wildcats will face No. 7 seed Arkansas (37-14, 12-12) in the first round on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. UK and Arkansas did not play in the regular season.

Baseball drops Tennessee series

A big moment for Tennessee’s Brandon Chinea on Sunday spoiled the University of Kentucky baseball team’s weekend. The sophomore had his first career home run, a 2-run shot in the bottom of the seventh, to lead the Volunteers to a 5-3 win over the Cats in Knoxville. After dropping the series opener on Friday the Cats won 10-3 on Saturday.

Despite losing the series the weekend provided the Cats with a major reason to celebrate. On Saturday sophomore pitcher Zack Thompson made his first start since suffering an elbow injury on March 10 and looked sharp. The left-hander went three innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out seven.

The Cats face Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday at 6 p.m. then return home to host Mississippi State in the final series at Cliff Hagan Stadium next weekend.

