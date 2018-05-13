Kentucky track sensation Sydney McLaughlin breaks NCAA record at SEC Outdoors

Sydney McLaughlin keeps making it look easy.
The University of Kentucky freshman sensation breezed to a gold medal in record-setting time at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Knoxville on Sunday.
McLaughlin won the 400-meter hurdles finals with a time 52.75 seconds, besting the previous NCAA record of 53.21 and finishing nearly four seconds ahead of the runner up. McLaughlin also improved upon her own junior world record by nearly a full second. She's now tied for the 13th-best time on the all-time list.
"Wow! My record couldn’t have gone to someone more deserving! Congrats @GoSydGo!" previous record-holder Kori Carter tweeted afterward. Carter is a volunteer assistant coach for the Cats.
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn nearly set an NCAA record of her own for the Cats. The junior won the 110-meter hurdles for the third year in a row with a time of 12.40, which was just a hundredth of a second behind the all-time collegiate mark.
Kendra Harrison won the event in the two years prior to Camacho-Quinn's arrival, giving the Cats five straight SEC titles in the 110 hurdles.
Next up for the UK track and field team is the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 6-9.
