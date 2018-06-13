Track coach Edrick Floreal leaving Kentucky for Texas

University of Kentucky track and field head coach Edrick Floreal is leaving the Wildcats to take the same job at the University of Texas.
"I would be remiss if I didn't start off by thanking Mitch Barnhart and everyone at Kentucky," Floreal said in a Texas news release. "I'm so grateful for all the support they gave me in building a world-class program there."
Floreal, who was hired by Kentucky in 2012, led the UK women to a fourth-place finish in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Eugene, Ore., last weekend, the team's second consecutive fourth-place national finish. Floreal also coached the UK men's team in Eugene.
"Edrick is a terrific coach who has a tremendous reputation in the track and field community," Texas Athletics Director Del Conte said in the news release. "He's a coach I've followed for a long time and is so well respected. Everyone I talked to had great things to say, and I really enjoyed visiting with him. I am excited about what he'll bring to our program and how he'll build on the proud tradition of Texas Track and Field."
