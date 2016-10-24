Barnhart says new stadium marks ‘a really cool day for Kentucky baseball’

After two more seasons at Cliff Hagan Stadium, the University of Kentucky baseball team will be moving into a new home — if everything goes according to plan.
UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart joined new Wildcats baseball coach Nick Mingione on Monday to reveal more details about that plan, a $49 million undertaking that would put a new stadium near Alumni Drive in time for the 2019 baseball season.
The project was approved by the UK Board of Trustees on Friday, and construction is scheduled to begin in February and expected to be complete in fall 2018.
“It’s a really cool day for Kentucky baseball,” Barnhart said Monday.
The new stadium will feature permanent seating for 2,400 fans with additional space to accommodate a total of 4,000 fans for regular-season games. Temporary outfield bleachers could be installed in the event that UK is chosen to host NCAA Tournament games, and that extra seating would bring the stadium’s capacity to nearly 7,000. Suites and a new club area will also be available to fans.
“We’re excited,” Mingione said. “This is a huge, huge deal for our program.”
The stadium will be built near the corner of Alumni Drive and College Way, positioned between the new UK football training facility to the left and UK’s soccer and softball complexes to the right.
There will also be a new name for UK’s baseball home — it won’t be called Cliff Hagan Stadium — though the new name has not been chosen. Barnhart said Monday that UK is still “working through” the possibility of selling naming rights for the facility.
Cliff Hagan Stadium opened in 1969 as the Bernie A. Shively Sports Center and has undergone several renovations since, including a $4.2 million upgrade in 2002. “The Cliff” currently holds a capacity of 3,000 fans (with 2,000 chair-back seats).
This story will be updated.
