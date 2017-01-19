UK baseball/softball Fan Day set for Sunday

The University of Kentucky baseball and softball teams will celebrate Fan Day on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. inside Nutter Field House. Events include a skills camp for kids (first grade through sixth grade) who have pre-registered. UK’s coaches also will address the crowd, and there will be an autograph session.
The event will serve as an introduction of sorts for new UK baseball coach Nick Mingione, who replaced Gary Henderson after the Cats went 32-25 last season. Mingione spent the last eight seasons as an assistant at Mississippi State.
UK softball coach Rachel Lawson returns for her 10th year at the helm after a memorable 2016 season. The Cats, who lost to Utah in the NCAA Regional finals, set program records for regular-season wins (43), Southeastern Conference wins (17) and highest postseason seed (9).
Sunday’s Fan Day schedule
12:15 p.m.: Check-in begins for skills camp
1-2 p.m.: Youth skills camp open to all in 1st-6th grades
1:20-1:40 p.m.: Coaches Nick Mingione and Rachel Lawson speak
2:10-2:45 p.m.: Autograph session
Comments