Gallery from Kentucky's overtime win over Georgia

As President Donald Trump announced his nominee to the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts was in Lexington for the UK-Georgia game Tuesday night.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Last night’s game was to be the last called by Brent Musburger, right, before his retirement. He worked with Jay Bilas on the ESPN broadcast.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
ESPN's Brent Musburger, right, laughed it up with Jay Bilas before the Kentucky-Georgia game, which will be Musburger's last game on the mic, on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) put in three of his 37 points as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) celebrated his three pointer with Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) was pumped after draining a three pointer for some of his 37 points as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) celebrated a Kentucky run that forced a timeout as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) came off the floor with forward Bam Adebayo (3) after scoring 37 points against Georgia.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger shared a laugh with former UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall before Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts Jr. watched the game as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
James C. Duff i, Director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, enjoyed the Kentucky game with Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) pulled a rebound in traffic as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel pulled down a rebound in traffic as Kentucky scrambled to catch Georgia during the first half.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Bam Adebayo (3) off target in the lane as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) had nowhere to go as Georgia Bulldogs forward Derek Ogbeide (34) defended in the lane as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Tai Wynyard (14) cant control a rebound as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) crumbled in the lane trying to score on Georgia Bulldogs forward Derek Ogbeide (34) as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) for two on the break as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) nailed a floater in the lane as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries went up for a basket Tuesday as Kentucky played Georgia in Rupp Arena. The game ended too late to include a story and box score in today’s paper. Visit Kentucky.com for a full recap of the game, plus notes, statistics, video interviews and more. Thursday’s Herald-Leader will include a full report and box score from the game.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) tried to fight through the lane for a basket as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) had the ball stripped on the drive as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
James C. Duff , Director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, enjoyed the Kentucky game with Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
ESPN announcer Brent Musburger got a framed Kentucky jersey from Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Weston Phillips
Weston Phillips
ESPN announcer Brent Musburger came out and did the "Y" of Kentucky as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Weston Phillips
Weston Phillips
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) drove inside but had his shot blocked at the end of regulation as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) sliced through the Georgia defense for a basket as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) hit a three pointer for some of his 37 points as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Bam Adebayo (3) converted on an ally oop as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs guard J.J. Frazier (30) had a good look in the last seconds of regulation but couldnt convert as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) got things going with a driving shot in overtime as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Tai Wynyard (14) cheered on Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) after one of his three pointers as Kentucky defeated Georgia 90-81 in overtime on Tuesday January 31, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
mcornelison@herald-leader.com