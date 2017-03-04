Bat Cats beat UC Santa Barbara for second straight day

Riley Mahan hit his team-leading third home run of the season, and Zach Logue pitched seven scoreless innings as the Kentucky baseball team beat 2016 College World Series participant UC Santa Barbara for the second day in a row.
Logan Salow closed out the 3-2 win at Cliff Hagan Stadium on Saturday by striking out Thomas Rowan with the tying run at third in the ninth inning.
Relive today's 3-2 victory over No. 23 UCSB with these highlights: https://t.co/yRIJSrSlbA— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 4, 2017
Zach Reks’ third-inning double to the left-field corner drove in Connor Heady with the Cats’ first run.
Mahan’s two-run bomb to right center made it 3-0 in the sixth.
What a pretty swing by @RizzMahan on his two-run HR that gave the Cats a 3-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/jE4hwgLU1C— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 4, 2017
Logue (2-1) allowed four hits and two walks, striking out three. Reliever Zach Pop pitched a perfect eighth but was pulled after giving up back-to-back hits to open the ninth. Salow allowed Armani Smith’s run-scoring double as UC Santa Barba trimmed the lead to one, and a wild pitch moved Smith to third with two outs. Salow then whiffed Rowan to end the game.
The Cats improved to 6-5 with their fourth straight win. UCSB dropped to 4-6.
The last game of the three-game series is Sunday at noon. Fans can listen to the game on the radio (98.5 FM), UKathletics.com and iHeart Radio. The game will also be aired on the WatchESPN app.
