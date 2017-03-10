Bat Cats rout Miami (Ohio) 16-3, push home winning streak to 8

The Kentucky baseball team scored 13 runs over the sixth and seventh innings and rolled to a 16-3 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Friday in the second game of their three-game series at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
The Cats (10-6) have won eight in a row at home. They’ve outscored those opponents 83-14.
Six Cats drove in two runs apiece, including Zach Reks, whose two-run single in the sixth inning gave him nine RBI this week.
After the seven-run sixth inning, UK scored six more in the seventh.
UK’s Gunnar McNeill, starting at first base in place of the injured Evan White, homered off the scoreboard in left center in the fourth inning to give Kentucky a 3-0 lead.
Miami pulled to within 3-2 in the top of the sixth, but UK starter Zach Logue (3-1) pitched his way out of the jam. Logue allowed five hits and one earned run, walking one and striking out six.
UK has scored 15 or more runs in a game five times this season.
The final game of the series is Sunday at 1 p.m.
Comments