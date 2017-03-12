Luke Becker’s 8 RBI lead Cats to sweep-clinching 14-2 win over Miami (Ohio)

Luke Becker’s career-high eight RBI highlighted a 14-2 Kentucky baseball victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday that capped a three-game series sweep at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Becker, a junior infielder who transferred from Northern Iowa, hit a three-run home run in the first inning, a two-run single in the fourth and a three-run double in the seventh. He’s the first UK player to drive in eight runs in a game since Ryan Wilkes did it on May 6, 2008, against Wright State.
“It’s about the guys getting on base for me, that was huge,” Becker said. “I’ve been seeing the ball well, there’s no doubt about that. We’re just trying to get better as a team. It’s been fun.”
The Cats (11-6) improved to 9-0 at home. In those nine games, they have outscored the opposition 97-16.
There was no shortage of offensive stars for UK on Sunday. Connor Heady hit his third homer of the season, and Kole Cottam hit his first. Tyler Marshall had a career-high three hits, and Tristan Pompey walked three times and scored three runs.
The beneficiary of all this offense was Kentucky starting pitcher Justin Lewis (2-1), who scattered four hits and one earned run over six innings. He struck out four and walked none, lowering his ERA to 2.74.
Brad Schaenzer, Zach Pop and Logan Salow combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
Kentucky’s next game is at home against Murray State on Tuesday night. The Cats will be looking for their 12th win in the last 14 games.
