Bat Cats squeeze out 7-6 win at Texas A&M

Zach Reks’ squeeze bunt in the ninth inning scored Marcus Carson with the go-ahead run as the University of Kentucky baseball team rallied for a dramatic 7-6 victory over host Texas A&M on Saturday.
Carson led off the top of the ninth with a double down the left-field line, and he moved to third on Tristan Pompey’s sacrifice bunt.
Reks’ squeeze bunt to the left side of the infield was fielded cleanly by A&M pitcher Cason Sherrod, whose throw home to catcher Cole Bedford was in time. But Carson’s left heel grazed the plate to break a 6-6 tie. The call was upheld after a video review.
No better feeling than the high-five and handshake line. Let's keep it up! #WeAreUK #TEAM pic.twitter.com/Cgh49MCEA3— Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 19, 2017
Kentucky (14-6, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), which has won 14 of its last 16 games, will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET
UK starting pitcher Zach Logue struck out six in 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three earned runs. Four relievers, including winner Brad Schaenzer (3-0), combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Logan Salow got his third save, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
Texas A&M (14-6, 0-2) led 2-0 going to the seventh inning and 6-4 entering the eighth.
