Bat Cats squeeze out 7-6 win at Texas A&M

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station Pause

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

2:05 Dominique Hawkins says this UK team has been the most fun to be around

1:57 Angry constituents confront U.S. Rep. Andy Barr about GOP health care bill

7:32 Kentucky players preview showdown against Wichita State in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

0:44 Epps wants season to keep going