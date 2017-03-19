Kentucky overwhelms No. 13 Texas A&M with 17-hit attack, completes rare road sweep

On a day when Kentucky’s men’s basketball team was surviving and advancing, the Wildcats baseball team was smacking and sweeping.
The UK baseball team collected 17 hits in an 11-7 victory over No. 13 Texas A&M at College Station, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, completing the Wildcats’ first sweep of a true road series since knocking off Tennessee in 2008.
Kentucky (15-6, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) swept a ranked SEC foe for the first time in five years in front of 4,472 fans at Blue Bell Park, where the Aggies (14-7, 0-3) were 80-15 since the start of the 2015 season entering this weekend .
The Cats have won 13 of their past 14 games and 15 of 17 overall.
Sophomore outfielder Tristan Pompey hit a tape-measure home run onto the patio of a building beyond the left field wall and senior shortstop Connor Heady homered as part of a career-high four-RBI day to lead the Cats. UK also had five doubles.
Six Cats recorded multi-hit games Sunday, including three — Kole Cottam, Riley Mahan and Troy Squires — who had three-hit afternoons.
Sophomore righty Justin Lewis (3-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out four while throwing a career-high 105 pitches. Colton Cleary, Brad Schaenzer and Logan Salow got the final eight outs of the game.
Kentucky took command with five runs in the first two innings and was ahead 9-1 through five.
Kentucky travels to Bowling Green Ballpark to face Western Kentucky on Tuesday night.
