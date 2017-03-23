No. 11 Mississippi scores 6 runs with 2 outs in series-opening win at No. 19 UK

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, No. 11 Mississippi reeled off seven consecutive hits to break open its series opener with No. 11 Kentucky and earn a 9-6 win at Cliff Hagan Stadium on Thursday night.
With UK trailing 2-1, what looked to be a routine sixth inning for 6-foot-11 right-hander Sean Hjelle turned sour on back-to-back singles by Mississippi’s Tim Rowe and Chase Cockrell. UK Coach Nick Mingione lifted Hjelle for left-hander Colton Cleary, but Cleary could not stem the Rebels’ momentum.
Thomas Dillard laced a double down the left-field line, scoring Rowe and Cockrell. Cooper Johnson followed with a single to left, scoring Dillard and making it 5-1. Grae Kessinger singled to put runners on first and third for Mingione’s second pitching change. Will Golsan greeted UK right-hander Alec Maley with another two-run double to left, extending the lead to 8-1. Mississippi’s seventh straight two-out hit was erased as Ryan Olenek got thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, ending the inning.
Mississippi (15-7, 2-1) opened the scoring when Kessinger crushed a two-run home run to right-center in the top of the third inning off Hjelle (3-2), who was charged with four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Hjelle, who just grabbed Southeastern Conference pitcher of the week honors for his shutout at Texas A&M last weekend, had a chance to limit the damage one batter earlier. Johnson tried to sacrifice a runner to second, but he popped his bunt to Hjelle, who made the out but threw wildly to first on what should have been an easy double play. With Dillard still aboard, Kessinger’s shot put the Rebels up 2-0.
Mississippi tacked on another run in the eighth when Johnson scored on a wild pitch.
Kentucky (16-7, 3-1) made things interesting in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases off Rebels reliever Brady Fiegl. A bases-loaded walk to Riley Mahan scored Tristan Pompey to make it 9-2. T.J. Collett stepped up for a pinch-hit grand slam to make it 9-6.
The Cats scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when center fielder Luke Becker came home on Kole Cottam’s sacrifice fly. Becker went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored.
Mississippi right-hander James McArthur (1-1) pitched five innings to earn the victory.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
This weekend
No. 11 Mississippi at No. 19 Kentucky
6:30 p.m. Friday: Mississippi, David Parkinson (4-1, 2.03 ERA); Kentucky, Zach Logue (3-1, 2.43 ERA); (SEC+ online)
Noon Saturday: Mississippi, TBA; Kentucky, Justin Lewis (3-1, 3.07 ERA); (SEC Network)
Comments