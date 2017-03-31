Hjelle strikes out nine UK baseball’s 10-3 defeat of Vanderbilt

Sean Hjelle didn’t give up a hit through five innings and finished with nine strikeouts as No. 16 Kentucky routed No. 22 Vanderbilt 10-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Hjelle (4-2), a 6-foot-11 right-hander, pitched seven innings in all, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk. The nine strikeouts tied his career high.
He looked to be cruising after striking out the side in the fifth. But Vandy’s JJ Bleday broke up the no-hitter on the first pitch of the sixth with a single to right field. Bleday later scored on the third single of the inning by Stephen Scott. Hjelle got out of the jam with back-to-back line-outs, the second a diving stab by shortstop Connor Heady on a ball just left of second base.
In the seventh, Vandy’s Jason Delay launched a two-run homer off Hjelle with Alonzo Jones aboard on a bunt single. But Hjelle finished out the inning.
The Cats had plenty of offense to compensate.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Pompey took a 3-0 pitch out to left, scoring Zach Reks and Luke Heyer, who reached on a walk and an error, respectively.
Kentucky (20-7, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) got a string of hits and benefited from some Commodores (17-10, 3-4) miscues to score five runs in the second, taking command of the game. Riley Mahan led off the inning with a single to left. Tristan Pompey followed with a high fly ball the wind pushed all the way to the top of the left-centerfield wall, putting runners at second and third. Tyler Marshall walked to load the bases.
Vandy starter Patrick Raby (4-3) let the first run in by hitting Troy Squires. After a Connor Heady strikeout, singles by Marcus Carson and Evan White put the Cats up 3-0. Zach Reks hit into what could have been an inning-ending double play, but the turning throw from Vandy shortstop Connor Kaiser got past the first baseman, allowing Squires and Carson to score and giving the Cats a 5-0 lead.
Raby got in trouble again in the third after singles by Mahan and Pompey. Marshall put down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Mahan. Troy Squires followed with a hard shot that hit near the top of the Big Blue wall in right. Another sacrifice bunt, this time from Heady, scored Mahan to make it 7-0 Kentucky.
Offensive turnaround
While Kentucky brought eight starters back this season, Mingione noted at his preseason press conference that everyone would need to pick it up offensively.
“Out of those eight guys coming back, we actually finished in the bottom half of our league — and this is just the brutal truth — in average, runs, doubles, total bases, slugging percentage, hits, plate appearances, on-base percentage, RBI, steals, and walks,” he said then.
Entering the third week of SEC play, the Cats are first in batting average, runs, doubles, total bases, slugging, hits, on-base percentage, RBI, sacrifice bunts and hit batsmen and are third in home runs, stolen bases and walks.
Pitching honors
Logan Salow became UK’s second straight SEC pitcher of the week for his relief efforts saving wins over Western Kentucky and Mississippi. Salow, a senior from Ashland, retired 24 consecutive hitters over seven outings, including 17 strikeouts. Starter Sean Hjelle earned the honor for the Cats the previous week.
Ranked opponents
This weekend’s Vanderbilt series marks the Cats’ fifth weekend series against a top 25 foe. UK has won three of those, sweeping then No. 23 UC Santa Barbara and No. 11 Texas A&M, and taking two of three against No. 11 Mississippi last week. The only blemish is the season-opening road sweep to No. 12 North Carolina.
The streaking Cats had won 19 of their last 22 games.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
This weekend
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
2 p.m. Saturday: Wright, VU (1-3) vs. Logue, UK (4-1)
1 p.m. Sunday: Fellows, VU (3-0) vs. Lewis, UK (4-1)
Online: SEC Plus
Radio: WLAP-AM 630
