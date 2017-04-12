Bat Cats return to winning ways with 8-0 victory over UT Martin

Zack Thompson and four relievers combined to pitch a five-hit shutout, and Evan White homered and drove in four runs as the University of Kentucky baseball team whipped UT Martin 8-0 on Wednesday night.
Thompson, a freshman left-hander, struck out eight in a career-high 6 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and walked three.
White’s three-run homer in the seventh stretched Kentucky’s lead to 6-0.
It was Kentucky’s 700th victory at Cliff Hagan Stadium, which opened in 1979. The Cats, who halted a two-game losing streak, improved to 23-11 this season and 16-2 at home.
Kentucky took a 1-0 lead in the first on Zach Reks’ second home run of the season, a drive to right field off UT Martin right-hander Peyton Cain.
Riley Mahan had an RBI single in the fourth, and White hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 3-0.
Two UT Martin errors led to two Kentucky runs in the eighth.
Kentucky returns to Southeastern Conference play this weekend with a three-game series at Missouri. The opener on Friday starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Kentucky is in first place in the SEC East at 8-4.
White named to Golden Spikes watch list
Kentucky first baseman Evan White was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list on Wednesday.
The award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. Former Kentucky standout AJ Reed, who is playing for the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate in Fresno, Calif., won the award in 2014.
White is among 40 players, including 11 from the Southeastern Conference, on the watch list. He made the cut despite missing 13 games this season because of hip and hamstring injuries. He is batting .382 in 21 games with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.
Golden Spikes Award finalists will be announced on June 14. The winner will be announced on June 29.
Comments