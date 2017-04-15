Missouri outslugs Kentucky 9-8 as teams combine for nine home runs

In a game that was more Home Run Derby than college baseball, Missouri outslugged Kentucky 9-8 on Saturday night to even their series at one game apiece.
The teams combined for nine home runs. Missouri’s Trey Harris hit three homers — the second Kentucky opponent to do that in a week — and Brett Bond hit two. For Kentucky, Tristan Pompey homered twice, and Marcus Carson and Evan White went deep once.
Harris batted in the seventh inning looking for a fourth home run and crushed a Brad Schaenzer pitch down the left-field line, but it landed just foul. He struck out looking to end the at-bat.
Harris came to the plate again in the eighth against UK reliever Zach Pop and bounced into an inning-ending double play. The junior outfielder has eight home runs in his last eight games and 11 for the season.
.@MizzouBaseball's Trey Harris has 3 HRs through 5 innings.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 16, 2017
That is all. pic.twitter.com/24AZsyLsac
UK’s Pompey homered to lead off the game and added another solo shot in the third to continue his hot hitting. The sophomore outfielder from Canada went 3-for-3 and is 17-for-27 (.630) in his last seven games. His six home runs are tied for the team lead.
White went 3-for-4, including a solo shot in the ninth to pull the Cats within a run. It was his fifth home run of the season.
The series will be decided on Sunday in a game starting at 1 p.m. ET.
