Missouri outslugs Kentucky 9-8 as teams combine for nine home runs

In a game that was more Home Run Derby than college baseball, Missouri outslugged Kentucky 9-8 on Saturday night to even their series at one game apiece.

The teams combined for nine home runs. Missouri’s Trey Harris hit three homers — the second Kentucky opponent to do that in a week — and Brett Bond hit two. For Kentucky, Tristan Pompey homered twice, and Marcus Carson and Evan White went deep once.

Harris batted in the seventh inning looking for a fourth home run and crushed a Brad Schaenzer pitch down the left-field line, but it landed just foul. He struck out looking to end the at-bat.

Harris came to the plate again in the eighth against UK reliever Zach Pop and bounced into an inning-ending double play. The junior outfielder has eight home runs in his last eight games and 11 for the season.

UK’s Pompey homered to lead off the game and added another solo shot in the third to continue his hot hitting. The sophomore outfielder from Canada went 3-for-3 and is 17-for-27 (.630) in his last seven games. His six home runs are tied for the team lead.

White went 3-for-4, including a solo shot in the ninth to pull the Cats within a run. It was his fifth home run of the season.

The series will be decided on Sunday in a game starting at 1 p.m. ET.

