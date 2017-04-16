UK baseball tops Missouri 6-1, wins fourth SEC series

Justin Lewis provided a gutsy performance on the mound despite being under the weather, and Logan Salow slammed the door as No. 10 Kentucky defeated host Missouri 6-1 to win its fourth Southeastern Conference series in five weeks.
Lewis (5-2) squeezed out five innings despite spending the time leading up to the game in the training room because of illness. The 6-foot-7 right-hander gave up just three hits and one run — Brett Bond’s fourth home run of the weekend — without a walk before departing.
Junior righty Zach Pop induced a critical double play to end a threat in the sixth inning, and Salow struck out four and allowed one hit over the final three innings. Salow has eight saves — tied for third on UK’s single-season list — and 12 for his career.
Kentucky manufactured a pair of runs in the fourth and four in the sixth, using walks, hit by pitches, sacrifice bunts and flies to take control. Sophomore outfielder Tristan Pompey went 2-for-4 to cap his weekend at 8-for-12. Evan White went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of runs scored. The junior first baseman has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games and now has 12 multi-hit games on the year.
The Cats return to Lexington to host No. 2 Louisville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cardinals knocked off UK 5-3 in Louisville on April 4.
KENTUCKY 6, MISSOURI 1
Kentucky
000
204
000
—
6
8
0
Missouri
000
100
000
—
1
4
1
Lewis, Machamer (6), Pop (6), Salow (7) and Squires; Montes, Bartlett (6) and Bond. W—Lewis (5-2). L—Montes (3-2). Sv—Salow (8). 2B—K: White (9). HR—M: Bond (7).
Records: Kentucky 25-12 (10-5 SEC), Missouri 26-11 (7-8).
