April 22, 2017 9:08 AM

LSU tops UK in second game of doubleheader to even series

By Josh Sullivan

No. 8 LSU used a three-run fifth inning to tie the game then scored the winning run on a single by Antoine Duplantis in the eighth to knock off No. 10 UK 4-3 in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader at Cliff Hagan Stadium, evening the three-game series.

Kentucky routed the Tigers 12-5 in Friday’s first game behind a pair of Luke Becker home runs, including a grand slam, and Riley Mahan’s 5-for-5 performance at the plate.

In the second game, UK took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Kole Cottam led off with a home run and Evan White walked with the bases loaded. Zach Reks’ RBI-double in the bottom of the fourth gave the Cats a 3-0 cushion.

Cole Freeman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then Nick Coomes connected on a two-run single for LSU to tie it up 3-3 in the fifth.

The UK offense missed multiple opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in the second, third and fourth innings.

The series rubber match is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cliff Hagan Stadium. The Cats will be looking to win their third straight series over the Tigers and fifth Southeastern Conference series of the year.

