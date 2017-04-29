Kentucky’s bats quiet against South Carolina day after 19-run outburst

One day after allowing 19 runs and 20 hits to Kentucky, a trio of South Carolina pitchers combined to hold the Wildcats to two hits in a 5-1 Gamecocks victory in Columbia, S.C.
Entering the weekend as the top pitching staff in the Southeastern Conference, South Carolina starter Adam Hill and reliever Josh Reagan limited No. 6 Kentucky to one hit in the first seven innings — a home run by third baseman Tyler Marshall in the fourth inning, his first homer of the season.
Hill was the winning pitcher, moving his record to 3-3, and Tyler Johnson got the final five outs for his seventh save of the season. Leftfielder Carlos Cortes led the South Carolina offense with a two-run homer and an RBI double.
No. 21 South Carolina improved to 25-16 on the season, 10-10 in the SEC.
Kentucky starter Zach Logue (5-4) went 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, two earned. Zach Pop, Colton Cleary, Chris Machamer, Alec Maley and Austin Keen combined to pitch 5 1/3 innings in relief, allowing only an unearned run.
UK committed three errors during the game, leading to three unearned runs.
The Wildcats are now 30-14 overall, remaining in first place in the SEC Eastern Division with a 13-7 league mark.
South Carolina’s win evened the series after UK won Friday’s game 19-1.
The teams finish the series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Sophomore right-hander Justin Lewis (6-2, 2.97 ERA) is slated to be the starting pitcher for Kentucky while South Carolina’s starter had not been announced.
▪ Kentucky has gone 63 games without being shutout, the ninth-longest such streak in school history.
▪ Junior IF Tyler Marshall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run. The home run into the South Carolina bullpen was Marshall’s first of the season and second career blast.
▪ Senior OF Marcus Carson was hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season. Carson now ranks 10th on the all-time UK single-season list, tying him with current teammate Storm Wilson (2014).
▪ Junior 1B Evan White had his 10-game hitting streak snapped but extended his streak of games reaching base safely to 11.
▪ Sophomore OF Tristan Pompey had his career-long 14-game hitting streak snapped.
