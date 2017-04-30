UK baseball picks up first series win at South Carolina since 1999

Kentucky scored three runs off South Carolina closer Tyler Johnson in the eighth inning and added a pair of runs on a homer by Riley Mahan off Colie Bowers in the ninth to defeat the Gamecocks 9-4 and hand them their fifth straight series loss.
Junior infielder Tyler Marshall’s single in the eighth in drove in the game-winning RBI. It was Marshall’s second game-winning RBI of the season and fourth of his career.
The sixth-ranked Cats took the series 2-1, and took a series in Columbia, S.C., for the first time since 1999.
No. 21 South Carolina has not won a weekend series since late March.
Kentucky, at 31-14 overall, leads the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division at 14-7. Western Division co-leaders Mississippi State and Auburn are also 14-7 in league play.
Logan Salow struck out a career-high 10 batters in 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Salow did not allow a hit, retiring 14 of the 15 batters he faced. A walk was the lone baserunner.
Marshall finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and two RBI.
Evan White also homered for the Cats.
Kentucky has gone 64 games without being shut out, tied for the eighth-longest such streak in school history.
Next game
Georgia at Kentucky
6:30 p.m. Friday
