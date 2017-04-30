UK Baseball

April 30, 2017 6:53 PM

UK baseball picks up first series win at South Carolina since 1999

Staff and Wire Reports

Kentucky scored three runs off South Carolina closer Tyler Johnson in the eighth inning and added a pair of runs on a homer by Riley Mahan off Colie Bowers in the ninth to defeat the Gamecocks 9-4 and hand them their fifth straight series loss.

Junior infielder Tyler Marshall’s single in the eighth in drove in the game-winning RBI. It was Marshall’s second game-winning RBI of the season and fourth of his career.

The sixth-ranked Cats took the series 2-1, and took a series in Columbia, S.C., for the first time since 1999.

No. 21 South Carolina has not won a weekend series since late March.

Kentucky, at 31-14 overall, leads the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division at 14-7. Western Division co-leaders Mississippi State and Auburn are also 14-7 in league play.

Logan Salow struck out a career-high 10 batters in 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Salow did not allow a hit, retiring 14 of the 15 batters he faced. A walk was the lone baserunner.

Marshall finished 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and two RBI.

Evan White also homered for the Cats.

Kentucky has gone 64 games without being shut out, tied for the eighth-longest such streak in school history.

Next game

Georgia at Kentucky

6:30 p.m. Friday

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mingione says UK up to challenge of playing at Louisville

Mingione says UK up to challenge of playing at Louisville 2:10

Mingione says UK up to challenge of playing at Louisville
Connor Heady: UK baseball has chip on its shoulder vs. Louisville 1:34

Connor Heady: UK baseball has chip on its shoulder vs. Louisville

UK baseball coach Nick Mingione on the Cats' hot streak 1:11

UK baseball coach Nick Mingione on the Cats' hot streak

View More Video

Sports Videos