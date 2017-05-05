UK Baseball

May 05, 2017 10:02 AM

Friday night’s UK baseball game moved to afternoon start

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky’s baseball game Friday against Georgia at Cliff Hagan Stadium has been moved from this evening to this afternoon because of rain in the forecast for tonight.

First pitch is now set for 2 p.m.

The remaining games in this weekend’s series remain as originally scheduled: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Friday’s postgame fireworks show has been canceled but all other promotions remain in place.

The Wildcats (31-14, 14-7 Southeastern Conference) are tied with Auburn for first place in the SEC and lead Florida by a game in the Eastern Division. UK is 20-3 at home this season and is coming off a series win at South Carolina last weekend.

Georgia (17-28, 5-16) is in last place in the Eastern Division.

Friday

Georgia at Kentucky

When: 2 p.m.

TV: None

Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

