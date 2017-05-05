Four unearned runs in ninth stun Kentucky baseball

Needing one out to lock down a series-opening win, No. 4 Kentucky was stunned by four unearned runs that allowed Georgia to claim a 5-3 victory on a rainy Friday afternoon at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
The Wildcats (31-15, 14-8 SEC) rallied to score the go-ahead run on Tyler Marshall’s sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the eighth and appeared poised for an important victory in the league standings before the Bulldogs (18-28, 6-16) took advantage of two errors to shock the Cats.
Pitching ruled through seven innings with both teams managing only a single run in the fifth, UK’s coming when Marshall scored on a two-out single. UK took the lead in the eighth on the Marshall sac fly, but the defense couldn’t hold up.
With two outs, a Georgia ground ball skipped by the shortstop and into left field, allowing a pair of runs. Then after a single up the middle, a routine fly ball to right field that dropped, scoring two more runs to make it 5-2 Bulldogs.
The Cats loaded the bases in the ninth inning and scored a run on a walk before a strikeout and pop out to right field thwarted any rally.
Saturday
Georgia at Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m.
