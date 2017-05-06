Kentucky baseball tops Georgia 7-4 to even series

Troy Squires drove in four runs and Riley Mahan blasted his team-high ninth home run of the year as the fourth-ranked University of Kentucky baseball team knocked off Georgia 7-4 at Cliff Hagan Stadium on Saturday, evening the three-game series with the Bulldogs.
Tristan Pompey and Evan White had back-to-back singles and Luke Becker walked to load the bases for the Cats in the third inning. After Pompey scored on a passed ball, Mahan walked to again load the bases with two outs for Squires, who connected on a three-run double to center field for a 4-0 Kentucky lead.
Mahan’s solo home run in the fifth inning gave UK (32-15, 15-8 SEC) a 6-1 lead.
Georgia tried to stage a repeat of it’s Friday night rally as Tucker Maxwell’s three-run homer cut UK’s lead to 6-4. But unlike the series opener in which the Bulldogs scored four ninth-inning runs to stun UK 5-3, the Cats closed the deal. Squires’ seventh-inning double scored Becker from third base and reliever Zach Thompson held the Bulldogs hitless over the final 2 1/3 innings to lock up his first save of the year.
Starting pitcher Zach Logue allowed five hits and four runs while striking out a career-high 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings as he improved to 6-4 on the season.
Justin Lewis will take the mound in Sunday’s rubber match as the Cats will look to win their seventh Southeastern Conference series in the last eight weeks and maintain their hold on first-place in the league.
Josh Sullivan: 859-231-3225, @sullyjosh
Comments