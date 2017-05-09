Kentucky’s Zack Thompson strikes out career-high 10 against Indiana

Kentucky starter Zack Thompson struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and Chris Machamer and Logan Salow combined for three shutout innings of relief in a 5-2 victory against Indiana on Tuesday night in Lexington.
It was a bounce-back win for the Cats (33-16), who lost two of three to Georgia over the weekend.
“Tonight was just another example of how we don’t let things linger or bother us,” Coach Nick Mingione said, according to a report by UK Athletics. “We’re able to just flush it and move on.”
Thompson gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. Both Hoosier scores came on solo home runs.
“I kept attacking,” Thompson said. “I just had to compete tonight. I left a lot of balls up in the zone. I didn’t really have control of my secondary. I just had to compete and I had my guys behind me making plays and that really helped.”
Thompson is a freshman from Selma, Ind.
“I was really proud of him because in my career when you face the team from your state or a group of guys that you know, you take it really personal and you try to do too much. I don’t think he did that,” Mingione said. “… I didn’t think he got all caught up in Indiana. I felt like he was locked in in what he was trying to do. And that’s not common for freshman.”
Machamer, who has a 2.14 ERA, followed Thompson by striking getting four strikeouts in two innings. Salow, the Cats’ closer, had one strikeout in the ninth to earn his ninth save and drop his ERA to 1.47.
Zach Recks had two hits and knocked in two runs, and Evan White had two doubles to go with an RBI. Luke Becker and Troy Squires also knocked in runs for the Cats.
