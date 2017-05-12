Kentucky baseball hits four home runs in rout of Tennessee

Kentucky’s baseball team piled up 19 hits, including four home runs, in a 15-5 defeat of Tennessee on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series in Lexington.
The Cats (34-16, 16-9 Southeastern Conference) scored runs in six of the eight innings they batted, and starter Sean Hjelle (8-2) only gave up one run on two hits and two walks in seven innings.
Evan White, Zack Reks, Riley Mahan and Troy Squires all hit homers for UK.
White also doubled and knocked in three runs. His batting average for the season is at .400 after a 2-for-4 night at the plate.
Mahan and Squires each had three hits and scored three runs. It was Squires’ first home run of his career.
Hjelle, who lowered his ERA to 3.12, had six strikeouts.
▪ The win was Kentucky’s 16th in Southeastern Conference play this season — the most for the program since the 2012 club won 18 games.
▪ Kentucky has gone 69 games without being shutout, the eighth-longest such streak in school history.
