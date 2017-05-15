Kentucky baseball’s Riley Mahan earns third SEC Player of the Week honor

Riley Mahan was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after a white-hot week at the plate, the league announced Monday.

It was Mahan’s third SEC Player of the Week honor this season, joining Mississippi State slugger Brent Rooker as the only three-time winners of the award.

Mahan also earned the honor for the weeks of March 6 and April 24.

The junior infielder was dialed in all week as the No. 8 Wildcats knocked off Indiana and swept their three-game weekend series with Tennessee. The Cincinnati native hit .667 (10-for-15) in the four games, cranking three doubles, a triple and three home runs, scoring six runs and driving in eight. He had a 1.600 slugging percentage and .722 on-base percentage, nearly hitting for the cycle in two different games.

Mahan is now batting .345 on the season in 52 games with 48 runs scored, 21 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 54 RBI and eight steals. In SEC play alone, Mahan leads the league in runs scored, triples and total bases; ranks second in doubles, home runs, slugging percentage and hits; third in RBI and fifth in batting average.

In addition to Mahan’s two Player of the Week awards, UK pitchers Sean Hjelle and Logan Salow took home SEC Pitcher of the Week in back-to-back weeks in March.

Kentucky second basemen Riley Mahan threw out a runner at first base against Tennessee at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington on Sunday. Michael Reaves