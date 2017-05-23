Kentucky Wildcats starting pitcher Sean Hjelle delivers a pitch during the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington, Ky on Friday, March 31, 2017.
UK Baseball

May 23, 2017 2:38 PM

SEC baseball: Kentucky gets South Carolina in first tournament game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

Kentucky will face South Carolina in its first game of the SEC Baseball Tournament at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday in Hoover, Ala.

The Gamecocks defeated Vandy 7-4 in 11 innings in their in the single-elimination opening-round game on Tuesday. The game with Kentucky, the No. 3 seed, begins the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

Kentucky (38-18) won its regular season series with 11th-seeded South Carolina (33-23), outscoring the Gamecocks 29-10 over a three-game set, and taking two games out of three in Columbia, which included a 19-1 drubbing.

The Cats, led by SEC Coach of the Year Nick Mingione, will probably start their Friday night ace Sean Hjelle in the opener. Hjelle, a 6-foot-11 sophomore right-hander, was named SEC Pitcher of the Year on Monday. He went 9-2 with a 3.17 earned run average in 14 starts this season.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

SEC Tournament

When: Tuesday-Sunday

Where: Hoover, Ala.

When Kentucky plays: 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday vs. South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

