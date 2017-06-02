Cliff Hagan Stadium is the site of this weekend’s NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional, featuring Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina State.
Cliff Hagan Stadium is the site of this weekend’s NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional, featuring Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina State. Elliott Hess UK Athletics
Cliff Hagan Stadium is the site of this weekend’s NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional, featuring Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina State. Elliott Hess UK Athletics

UK Baseball

June 02, 2017 9:56 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-Ohio baseball game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Friday afternoon’s Kentucky baseball game vs. Ohio University in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

Kentucky (39-20) is ranked No. 10 in the nation in the USA Today coaches’ poll and by Baseball America. Mid-American Conference Tournament champion Ohio (31-26) is not ranked. Kentucky leads the all-time series between the teams, 9-8.

Game time is noon.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPNU

Announcers: Anish Shroff and Jay Walker

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630

UK Sports Network announcer: Neil Price

INTERNET

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @BenRobertsHL, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Tournament guide: Ticket information, team scouting reports and more

FRIDAY’S SECOND GAME IN LEXINGTON

7 p.m.: Indiana (33-22-2) vs. North Carolina State (34-23), 7 p.m. (WatchESPN.com)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look

Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look 1:55

Nick Mingione embraces UK baseball's new look
Kentucky baseball player braves 13 eye surgeries to earn Blue Heart Award 2:41

Kentucky baseball player braves 13 eye surgeries to earn Blue Heart Award
UK winning pitcher comes from family of stars 1:47

UK winning pitcher comes from family of stars

View More Video

Sports Videos