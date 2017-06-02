Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-Ohio baseball game

How to follow Friday afternoon’s Kentucky baseball game vs. Ohio University in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Kentucky (39-20) is ranked No. 10 in the nation in the USA Today coaches’ poll and by Baseball America. Mid-American Conference Tournament champion Ohio (31-26) is not ranked. Kentucky leads the all-time series between the teams, 9-8.
Game time is noon.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPNU
Announcers: Anish Shroff and Jay Walker
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630
UK Sports Network announcer: Neil Price
INTERNET
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @BenRobertsHL, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Tournament guide: Ticket information, team scouting reports and more
FRIDAY’S SECOND GAME IN LEXINGTON
7 p.m.: Indiana (33-22-2) vs. North Carolina State (34-23), 7 p.m. (WatchESPN.com)
Comments