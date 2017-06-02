Sophomore Sean Hjelle is expected to get the start when Kentucky hosts Ohio University on Friday.
Sophomore Sean Hjelle is expected to get the start when Kentucky hosts Ohio University on Friday. Mark Mahan
UK Baseball

June 02, 2017 11:24 AM

Kentucky baseball vs. Ohio: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Friday afternoon as Ben Roberts and John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com provide live updates from Cliff Hagan Stadium as the University of Kentucky baseball team takes on Ohio University in the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Kentucky (39-20) finished second in the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division during the regular season and was the No. 3 seed in the league tournament. The Wildcats are hosting an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2006.

Ohio University (31-26) finished fifth in the Mid-American Conference during the regular season but claimed the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament by winning the MAC Tournament.

Kentucky leads the all-time series between the clubs, 9-8.

Sophomore right-hander Sean Hjelle (9-3, 3.87 ERA) is Kentucky’s probable starting pitcher. Junior right-hander Michael Klein (5-2, 3.27) is expected to take the mound for the Bobcats.

The game will be televised live on ESPNU and will also be available online at WatchESPN.com..

