2018 UK baseball schedule loaded with tourney foes, including Louisville twice

The Kentucky baseball team will square off twice next season against in-state rival Louisville, the team that knocked it out of last season’s NCAA super regional, as part of a 2018 schedule that includes 11 opponents who made the 2017 NCAA Tournament field.
Two of the Wildcats’ 2018 opponents made the College World Series, three others advanced to the super regionals and five hosted a regional, again setting up what should be one of the nation’s most difficult schedules.
A home-and-home with the Cardinals (April 3 and 17) is among the highlights of a non-conference schedule includes a home weekend series against Texas Tech, which spent much of the 2017 season in the national top 10, March 9-11, and a trip to Indiana (May 8).
The 2018 season will be the final one at Cliff Hagan Stadium, as the program moves into a new $49 million facility in time for the 2019 campaign.
In addition to opening the season in Spartanburg, S.C., the weekend of Feb. 16, the Cats will travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic beginning March 2. The three-game event, in which the Cats face Houston, Sam Houston State and Louisiana-Lafayette, will be played at Minute Maid Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros.
The Cats’ home opener will be Feb. 21 against Xavier at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Southeastern Conference play begins March 16 when UK travels to Arkansas to kick off its 30-game league gauntlet. The Wildcats host Auburn (March 23-25), South Carolina (April 6-8), Florida (April 20-22), Missouri (April 27-29) and Mississippi State (May 11-13), and travel to Alabama (March 30-April 1), Georgia (April 13-15), Tennessee (May 4-6) and the regular season-ending series at Vanderbilt (May 17-19).
“We’re excited about the upcoming season,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “We believe in testing our team against the best competition and this schedule gives us that opportunity. We’re honored to play in the Shriners Classic against three quality opponents and the SEC will be a challenge once again. We look forward to competing and working toward bringing another championship to Lexington.”
The SEC Tournament will be held May 22-27 in Hoover, Ala. The top 12 teams in the league standings advance to the tournament.
UK returns three of its top starting pitchers in right-handers Sean Hjelle and Justin Lewis, and lefty Zack Thompson. Hjelle was the SEC Pitcher of the Year and Thompson a freshman All-American, while Lewis returned to school after being selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft. The Cats will need to replace the production of five lineup mainstays from 2017 but do return All-America outfielder Tristan Pompey and Second-Team All-SEC catcher Troy Squires.
2018 KENTUCKY BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Site
Feb. 16
Wofford
Spartanburg, S.C.
Feb. 17
USC-Upstate
Spartanburg, S.C.
Feb. 17
USC-Upstate
Spartanburg, S.C.
Feb. 18
Evansville
Spartanburg, S.C.
FEB. 21
XAVIER
LEXINGTON
FEB. 23
OAKLAND
LEXINGTON
FEB. 24
OAKLAND
LEXINGTON
FEB. 25
OAKLAND
LEXINGTON
FEB. 27
WESTERN KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON
March 2
Houston
Houston, Texas
March 3
Sam Houston State
Houston, Texas
March 4
Louisiana-Lafayette
Houston, Texas
MARCH 6
EASTERN KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON
MARCH 7
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON
MARCH 9
TEXAS TECH
LEXINGTON
MARCH 10
TEXAS TECH
LEXINGTON
MARCH 11
TEXAS TECH
LEXINGTON
MARCH 13
MURRAY STATE
LEXINGTON
March 16
Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
March 17
Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
March 18
Arkansas
Fayetteville, Ark.
March 20
Xavier
Cincinnati, Ohio
MARCH 23
AUBURN
LEXINGTON
MARCH 24
AUBURN
LEXINGTON
MARCH 25
AUBURN
LEXINGTON
MARCH 28
MIAMI (OH)
LEXINGTON
March 30
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
March 31
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
April 1
Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
APRIL 3
LOUISVILLE
LEXINGTON
APRIL 6
SOUTH CAROLINA
LEXINGTON
APRIL 7
SOUTH CAROLINA
LEXINGTON
APRIL 8
SOUTH CAROLINA
LEXINGTON
April 11
Western Carolina
Cullowhee, N.C.
April 13
Georgia
Athens, Ga.
April 14
Georgia
Athens, Ga.
April 15
Georgia
Athens, Ga.
April 17
Louisville
Louisville
APRIL 20
FLORIDA
LEXINGTON
APRIL 21
FLORIDA
LEXINGTON
APRIL 22
FLORIDA
LEXINGTON
APRIL 25
MOREHEAD STATE
LEXINGTON
APRIL 27
MISSOURI
LEXINGTON
APRIL 28
MISSOURI
LEXINGTON
APRIL 29
MISSOURI
LEXINGTON
May 4
Tennessee
Knoxville, Tenn.
May 5
Tennessee
Knoxville, Tenn.
May 6
Tennessee
Knoxville, Tenn.
May 8
Indiana
Bloomington, Ind.
MAY 11
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LEXINGTON
MAY 12
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LEXINGTON
MAY 13
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LEXINGTON
May 15
Murray State
Paducah
May 17
Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn.
May 18
Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn.
May 19
Vanderbilt
Nashville, Tenn.
May 22-27
SEC Tournament
Hoover, Ala.
June 1-4
NCAA Tournament regionals
TBA
June 8-11
NCAA Tournament super regionals
TBA
June 16-27
College World Series
TBA
Note: Schedule is subject to change. Home games in bold and all capital letters.
