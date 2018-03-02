UK baseball’s offense hits double digits again in rout of No. 22 Houston

The University of Kentucky’s eighth-ranked baseball team scored in double digits for the fourth time in its last five games in a 14-2 victory in seven innings against No. 22 Houston on Friday night in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park.
Luke Heyer hit a pair of home runs, the first a two-run shot in the second inning that got the Cats (9-1) on the board first. He added a solo homer, his team-leading sixth of the season, in the fifth inning.
Ben Aklinski knocked in four runs, the first three on a second-inning double and the other on a single in the fifth.
Ryan Johnson added a two-run homer in the third. He also doubled, was hit by a pitch and singled. Johnson, who has homered in three straight games, came into the game leading the Cats with a .370 batting average.
Luke Becker tripled to center to knock in Trey Dawson in the fourth inning, and Kole Cottam followed that up with a two-run home run to left-center.
Sean Hjelle pitched six innings and improved to 3-0 in three starts. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits.
The Cougars (5-3) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but their attempt to extend the game ended when Alec Maley came on in relief of Carson Coleman and got the final two outs.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Next game
Kentucky vs. Sam Houston State
1 p.m. Saturday in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston (WBUL-FM 98.5)
