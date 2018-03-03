Kentucky’s Zack Thompson pitched against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
UK Baseball

Zack Thompson pitches Cats past Sam Houston State

Herald-Leader staff report

March 03, 2018 07:12 PM

Zack Thompson threw six shutout innings and Luke Heyer hit a home run for the third time in two games to lead No. 8 Kentucky to a 7-2 victory over Sam Houston State in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Cats improved to 10-1 on the season, their best start since the 2013 club opened 11-1. They will seek a weekend sweep when they face Louisiana on Sunday.

Thompson, a sophomore lefty from Selma, Ind., worked around a pair of bunt singles by Sam Houston State leadoff-hitter Mac Odom, giving up just two other hits while striking out seven and walking just one to earn his second win of the season.

Freshman Jimmy Ramsey pitched a scoreless seventh and junior Zach Haake, making just his second appearance since returning from injury, struck out five over the final two innings.

Heyer crushed a two-run home run to left field in the second inning, giving him two game-winning RBI in as many days. His seventh home run of the season kept him one ahead of sophomore T.J. Collett for the team lead after Collett delivered a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

That was more than enough offense for the Cats, who have produced 67 runs in the past six games, all mostly without All-American Tristan Pompey. He has made just one pinch-hit appearance in that span because of an injury ankle.

Next game

Kentucky vs. Louisiana

Noon Sunday in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston (WLAP-AM 630)

