UK baseball completes weekend sweep in Houston

The Kentucky baseball team’s offense continued to pile up the runs and a pair of freshman pitchers bailed the Cats out of trouble late in a 10-4 victory over Louisiana in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The eighth-ranked Wildcats (11-1), who completed a three-game sweep in the event, scored 31 runs on 39 hits in a trio of victories that also included Houston on Friday and Sam Houston State on Saturday.
T.J. Collett and Luke Heyer both hit home runs, and the duo combined to go 8-for-10 on Sunday.
Justin Lewis (four runs, two earned, with seven strikeouts) was solid for six innings before getting into a bit of trouble in the seventh when the Ragin Cajuns’ loaded the bases with one out while trailing by three. Freshman lefty Mason Hazelwood (Mercer County) came in and induced an RBI groundout and freshman righty Jimmy Ramsey got a fly out to end the inning and Louisiana’s final scoring threat.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Kentucky’s 11-1 start is the best for the program since the 2013 club also opened 11-1.
▪ The Cats have hit a home run in all 12 games this season.
▪ Heyer hit .727 with five runs, six RBI, two doubles and three home runs on the weekend.
▪ Collett’s home run was his seventh of the season. For the weekend, Collett batted .583 with two doubles, two home runs, five runs and five RBI.
Next game
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
4 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network Plus)
Comments