After lost weekend in Arkansas, UK rediscovers its swagger. See how the Cats scored 20 runs.

The Kentucky baseball team bounced back from a disastrous weekend in Arkansas by hitting seven home runs in a 20-4 win at Xavier on Tuesday.
The game was called after eight innings because of darkness. Xavier’s field does not have lights.
Luke Heyer and Kole Cottam each hit two home runs for the Wildcats (15-6). Luke Becker, Ben Aklinski and T.J. Collett also went deep for UK as it posted a season high for runs. Kentucky clung to a 5-4 lead through four innings against Xavier (7-13) before scoring 15 unanswered runs.
Brad Schaenzer (1-1) gave up three hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win.
Tuesday’s victory avenged a 3-2 UK extra-innings loss to Xavier in Lexington on Feb. 20.
Kentucky played for the first time Tuesday since being swept in Fayetteville in its first SEC series of the season. Arkansas, ranked No. 4 in this week’s USA Today coaches poll, outscored UK 39-15 in the three-game series.
No. 11 Kentucky hosts No. 6 Auburn this weekend. Games are Friday at 6:30, Saturday at noon and Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Weather blocks softball team
The 19th-ranked UK softball team nearly completed a three-game sweep of No. 10 LSU at John Cropp Stadium on Monday, but the game was declared a no-contest after rain stopped it with Kentucky ahead 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth. No statistics from the game will count, and it will not be made up.
UK was scheduled to return to action Wednesday at Morehead State but the game has been postponed. UK visits No. 11 Auburn this weekend.
