Kentucky baseball’s wild weekend: Walk-off win, rainout, doubleheader

Kentucky’s home baseball game against Auburn on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Kentucky, ranked No. 11 in this week’s USA Today coaches poll, beat No. 6 Auburn in dramatic fashion in Friday night’s series opener, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth for its second walk-off win of the season. Senior infielder Luke Heyer hit a two-run home run to tie the game before pinch runner Zeke Lewis raced home with the winning run on a wild pitch as the Cats claimed a 5-4 victory.
Click here to view the box score.
Never miss a local story.
“Last year we did not have a walk-off and this year we’ve got two,” UK Coach Nick Mingione said. “And both times it took us scoring (at least) three runs. (Auburn’s) Butch Thompson is as good a coach as there is in the country. You have to earn it. Really proud of our team for not giving up.”
Kentucky (16-6 overall, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) took a walk-off win from Western Kentucky with a four-run rally at Cliff Hagan Stadium on Feb. 27.
Both teams started their top pitchers, and Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle and Auburn’s Casey Mize delivered the goods through six innings. Auburn got a run in the third, and Kentucky tied it in the bottom of that inning on Troy Squires’ two-out single. Luke Becker’s home run in the fourth gave the Cats a 2-1 lead that stood until the seventh.
Auburn’s Conor Davis led off the seventh with a game-tying home run and the Tigers (19-4, 2-2) chased Hjelle by putting runners on the corners. Auburn scored the go-ahead runs on wild pitches by UK relievers Alec Maley and Jimmy Ramsey and left the seventh with a 4-2 lead.
On Sunday, the first game of the doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. and the second game approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Season ticket holders will use their original ticket for Sunday for entrance to both games. For single-game purchasers, tickets to Saturday’s game may be used as general admission for the doubleheader. Tickets for either Saturday or Sunday will be valid for both games. Fans who are unable to attend Sunday’s games may contact the UK ticket office at (800) 928-2287 for a refund.
Sunday
Auburn at Kentucky
What: Doubleheader (two seven-inning games) beginning at 1 p.m.
Live video broadcast: SEC Network Plus (online only)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630
Comments